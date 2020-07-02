5084 BOATHOUSE DRIVE

Amenities

This is such a fantastic house; everyone will say wow when they walk in the door. From the stunning lake views to the open floor plan, this place is perfect for entertaining. When you walk in the front door, you will see straight through to the stunning lake view. With modern finishes, you'll feel like you're in a high-end hotel.

The open kitchen and living room are huge. With a 14-foot exotic granite counter, you have more prep space than you could hope for. The home has travertine floors in the living area and wood floors in the bedrooms. The master bedroom has a sliding door that leads out to the pool deck. Enjoy stunning views from your bed. You will love the spa-like master bath with its double showerheads and body jets, jetted tub, large vanity with quartz countertops, and an enormous closet.



The back yard is what you dream about; you will basically be living in a resort villa. When you are enjoying a drink in the pool with a breeze off the lake, there is no place you will rather be. With the giant pool deck, sunk in hot tub, and direct lake access, the house has every must have covered. Ad in a new roof, high-efficiency AC, two-stage pool heater, and tankless water heater, you will have low bills and no worries. Act now before you miss out on your dream home! We will also entertain a fully furnished option or short term lease for an increased rental rate depending on terms.