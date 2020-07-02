All apartments in Orlando
5084 BOATHOUSE DRIVE
5084 BOATHOUSE DRIVE

5084 Boathouse Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5084 Boathouse Drive, Orlando, FL 32812
Mariner's VIllage

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
This is such a fantastic house; everyone will say wow when they walk in the door. From the stunning lake views to the open floor plan, this place is perfect for entertaining. When you walk in the front door, you will see straight through to the stunning lake view. With modern finishes, you'll feel like you're in a high-end hotel.
The open kitchen and living room are huge. With a 14-foot exotic granite counter, you have more prep space than you could hope for. The home has travertine floors in the living area and wood floors in the bedrooms. The master bedroom has a sliding door that leads out to the pool deck. Enjoy stunning views from your bed. You will love the spa-like master bath with its double showerheads and body jets, jetted tub, large vanity with quartz countertops, and an enormous closet.

The back yard is what you dream about; you will basically be living in a resort villa. When you are enjoying a drink in the pool with a breeze off the lake, there is no place you will rather be. With the giant pool deck, sunk in hot tub, and direct lake access, the house has every must have covered. Ad in a new roof, high-efficiency AC, two-stage pool heater, and tankless water heater, you will have low bills and no worries. Act now before you miss out on your dream home! We will also entertain a fully furnished option or short term lease for an increased rental rate depending on terms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5084 BOATHOUSE DRIVE have any available units?
5084 BOATHOUSE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5084 BOATHOUSE DRIVE have?
Some of 5084 BOATHOUSE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5084 BOATHOUSE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5084 BOATHOUSE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5084 BOATHOUSE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5084 BOATHOUSE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5084 BOATHOUSE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5084 BOATHOUSE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5084 BOATHOUSE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5084 BOATHOUSE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5084 BOATHOUSE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5084 BOATHOUSE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5084 BOATHOUSE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5084 BOATHOUSE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5084 BOATHOUSE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5084 BOATHOUSE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.

