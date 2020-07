Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, renovated 2 story, 2 bedroom 2 ½ bath condo with attached 1 car garage. This fantastic condo unit has wood floors throughout and an upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The Living/Dining room is spacious and bright opening to a private patio. The bedrooms are upstairs and feature wood floors and upgraded closet storage systems. Don’t wait this will not last long