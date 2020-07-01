4830 NORMANDY PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Welcome Home to your beautiful, new condo! This second floor unit has no neighbors above you, full of character, and ready for you. As you walk into the front door, you will notice brand new carpet throughout, a large open area with tall ceilings consisting of your living room, dining area, and kitchen. You have two full bedrooms and two full bathrooms down the hallway away from the living area. Each bedroom boasts great size rooms with deep closets. You have a fully screened in patio that over looks the Shingle Creek Trail and a green park area. Conveniently located within minutes to the Mall at Millenia, I-4, 528, 408, and the Turnpike. Come view your new home today!