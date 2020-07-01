All apartments in Orlando
Last updated January 24 2020 at 6:26 PM

4830 NORMANDY PLACE

4830 Normandy Place · No Longer Available
Location

4830 Normandy Place, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Welcome Home to your beautiful, new condo! This second floor unit has no neighbors above you, full of character, and ready for you. As you walk into the front door, you will notice brand new carpet throughout, a large open area with tall ceilings consisting of your living room, dining area, and kitchen. You have two full bedrooms and two full bathrooms down the hallway away from the living area. Each bedroom boasts great size rooms with deep closets. You have a fully screened in patio that over looks the Shingle Creek Trail and a green park area. Conveniently located within minutes to the Mall at Millenia, I-4, 528, 408, and the Turnpike. Come view your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4830 NORMANDY PLACE have any available units?
4830 NORMANDY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4830 NORMANDY PLACE have?
Some of 4830 NORMANDY PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4830 NORMANDY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
4830 NORMANDY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4830 NORMANDY PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 4830 NORMANDY PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4830 NORMANDY PLACE offer parking?
No, 4830 NORMANDY PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 4830 NORMANDY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4830 NORMANDY PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4830 NORMANDY PLACE have a pool?
No, 4830 NORMANDY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 4830 NORMANDY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 4830 NORMANDY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 4830 NORMANDY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4830 NORMANDY PLACE has units with dishwashers.

