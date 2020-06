Amenities

4764 Walden Circle #414 Available 07/01/20 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo coming to Walden Palms Community! - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath with open living/dining room area. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel matching appliances and counter bar for extra seating!!! Home offer full tile layout with bedroom having wood laminate flooring. Upgraded bathroom with matching counters and full bathtub. Unit even offers a washer and a dryer in the unit!!!



Victor Martinez 407-443-2018 or Victor@rentprosper.com



Requires:

$50 Application fee per person 18 and over

$100 Administrative fee if approved

HOA Registration required at no fee



(RLNE5838605)