Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool racquetball court

Beautiful 1/1 condo with balcony on the 2nd floor FULLY FURNISHED. Dining area opens to the kitchen which overlooks the large living area. Stainless steel appliances. In gated community which offers beautiful community pool, clubhouse, playground, fitness center, indoor racquetball court. The community is conveniently located near major highways including I-4 and minutes away from the Millenia Mall and dining. MUST SEE!