4606 Commander Dr #1126 Available 09/15/20 ORLANDO: Convenient to Airport, 2nd Floor Condo - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 15th! Adorable 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo on the 2nd floor in gated community! Laminate flooring in the living area, tile in the wet areas and carpet in the bedroom. The kitchen is open to the living room/dining area and features a breakfast bar. There is an additional sitting area or computer space just off of the living room. The convenience of having your own full size washer and dryer makes that chore less stressful. Conveniently located to the Airport, shopping, dining and all major roads.

This gated community offers its' residences a clubhouse with a fitness center, pool and hot tub, tennis courts and a bbq picnic area.



Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY



Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy



HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.



NO PETS PERMITTED PER COMMUNITY GUIDELINES



