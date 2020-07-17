All apartments in Orlando
4606 Commander Dr #1126

4606 Commander Drive · (407) 392-2373 ext. 107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4606 Commander Drive, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 4606 Commander Dr #1126 · Avail. Sep 15

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
gym
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
4606 Commander Dr #1126 Available 09/15/20 ORLANDO: Convenient to Airport, 2nd Floor Condo - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 15th! Adorable 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo on the 2nd floor in gated community! Laminate flooring in the living area, tile in the wet areas and carpet in the bedroom. The kitchen is open to the living room/dining area and features a breakfast bar. There is an additional sitting area or computer space just off of the living room. The convenience of having your own full size washer and dryer makes that chore less stressful. Conveniently located to the Airport, shopping, dining and all major roads.
This gated community offers its' residences a clubhouse with a fitness center, pool and hot tub, tennis courts and a bbq picnic area.

Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
2nd Floor Unit
All Appliances EXCEPT Microwave
Breakfast Bar
Open Floor Plan
Living Room/Dining Area
Sitting Area/Computer Space
Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer
Walk-in Closet
Tile, Carpet and Laminate Flooring
Water Included
Ground Maintenance
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy

HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.

NO PETS PERMITTED PER COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3424671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

