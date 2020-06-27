4583 Lighthouse Cir, #48

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel pool guest parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool guest parking

Carmel Oaks Condo Rental ! - This beautiful end unit Lakefront 2/2 condo. Tastefully updated offering newer kitchen with new counter-tops, new stainless appliances, new kitchen sink/faucet, new bathroom cabinets w/large vanity mirrors, new paddle fans, new verticals/mini-blinds, & new paint. Covered, screened/fenced in patio deck. Two assigned parking spaces in front of condo, along with shared guest parking. Close to nearby 441 O.B.T for shops, restaurants, and schools. This gem won't last .



(RLNE5027529)