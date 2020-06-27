All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 4583 Lighthouse Cir, #48.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4583 Lighthouse Cir, #48
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:34 PM

4583 Lighthouse Cir, #48

4583 Lighthouse Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4583 Lighthouse Circle, Orlando, FL 32808
Signal Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
guest parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
Carmel Oaks Condo Rental ! - This beautiful end unit Lakefront 2/2 condo. Tastefully updated offering newer kitchen with new counter-tops, new stainless appliances, new kitchen sink/faucet, new bathroom cabinets w/large vanity mirrors, new paddle fans, new verticals/mini-blinds, & new paint. Covered, screened/fenced in patio deck. Two assigned parking spaces in front of condo, along with shared guest parking. Close to nearby 441 O.B.T for shops, restaurants, and schools. This gem won't last .

(RLNE5027529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4583 Lighthouse Cir, #48 have any available units?
4583 Lighthouse Cir, #48 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4583 Lighthouse Cir, #48 have?
Some of 4583 Lighthouse Cir, #48's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4583 Lighthouse Cir, #48 currently offering any rent specials?
4583 Lighthouse Cir, #48 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4583 Lighthouse Cir, #48 pet-friendly?
No, 4583 Lighthouse Cir, #48 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4583 Lighthouse Cir, #48 offer parking?
Yes, 4583 Lighthouse Cir, #48 offers parking.
Does 4583 Lighthouse Cir, #48 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4583 Lighthouse Cir, #48 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4583 Lighthouse Cir, #48 have a pool?
Yes, 4583 Lighthouse Cir, #48 has a pool.
Does 4583 Lighthouse Cir, #48 have accessible units?
No, 4583 Lighthouse Cir, #48 does not have accessible units.
Does 4583 Lighthouse Cir, #48 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4583 Lighthouse Cir, #48 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Lake Ellenor
2100 W Oak Ridge Rd
Orlando, FL 32809
ARIUM MetroWest
2450 Lake Debra Dr
Orlando, FL 32835
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Enders Place at Baldwin Park
4220 New Broad St Unit 104
Orlando, FL 32814
EOS
12221 E Colonial Dr
Orlando, FL 32826
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Bainbridge at Nona Place
12855 Sunstone Avenue
Orlando, FL 32832
Sawgrass Apartments
2859 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach