in unit laundry gym pool air conditioning ceiling fan racquetball court

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities accessible clubhouse gym pool racquetball court bbq/grill hot tub tennis court volleyball court

4540 Commander Dr #2238 Available 07/15/20 ORLANDO: 3 bed/2 bath in Venetian Place - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath on the 3rd floor in a popular gated community!

This floorplan includes a dining area, living room and sitting area and is open to the kitchen which features a breakfast bar. Also includes an inside utility room with washer and dryer!

Venetian Place is gated and offers it residents all the luxuries that are imagined. Resort style pools, heated spa, clubhouse, fitness center, racquetball, sand volleyball and tennis! Come and enjoy all this complex has to offer! Great location - convenient to airport, major roads, shopping and entertainment!



Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.



FEATURES:

3rd Floor Unit

All Appliances

Breakfast Bar

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Sitting Area/Office/Computer Area

Ceiling Fans

Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer

Split Bedroom

Carpet and Tile Flooring

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy



NO PETS PERMITTED PER COMMUNITY GUIDELINES



HOA has their own application and approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



