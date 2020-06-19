All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

4540 Commander Dr #2238

4540 Commander Drive · (407) 392-2373 ext. 107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4540 Commander Drive, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4540 Commander Dr #2238 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1253 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
4540 Commander Dr #2238 Available 07/15/20 ORLANDO: 3 bed/2 bath in Venetian Place - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath on the 3rd floor in a popular gated community!
This floorplan includes a dining area, living room and sitting area and is open to the kitchen which features a breakfast bar. Also includes an inside utility room with washer and dryer!
Venetian Place is gated and offers it residents all the luxuries that are imagined. Resort style pools, heated spa, clubhouse, fitness center, racquetball, sand volleyball and tennis! Come and enjoy all this complex has to offer! Great location - convenient to airport, major roads, shopping and entertainment!

Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
3rd Floor Unit
All Appliances
Breakfast Bar
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Sitting Area/Office/Computer Area
Ceiling Fans
Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer
Split Bedroom
Carpet and Tile Flooring
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy

NO PETS PERMITTED PER COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

HOA has their own application and approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5762424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4540 Commander Dr #2238 have any available units?
4540 Commander Dr #2238 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4540 Commander Dr #2238 have?
Some of 4540 Commander Dr #2238's amenities include in unit laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4540 Commander Dr #2238 currently offering any rent specials?
4540 Commander Dr #2238 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4540 Commander Dr #2238 pet-friendly?
No, 4540 Commander Dr #2238 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4540 Commander Dr #2238 offer parking?
No, 4540 Commander Dr #2238 does not offer parking.
Does 4540 Commander Dr #2238 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4540 Commander Dr #2238 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4540 Commander Dr #2238 have a pool?
Yes, 4540 Commander Dr #2238 has a pool.
Does 4540 Commander Dr #2238 have accessible units?
Yes, 4540 Commander Dr #2238 has accessible units.
Does 4540 Commander Dr #2238 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4540 Commander Dr #2238 does not have units with dishwashers.

