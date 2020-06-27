Amenities

4492 Virginia Dr Available 08/16/19 *Just Listed* 4/4 Baldwin Park Manor Home- Available Soon! - Location Location Location! Enjoy the lifestyle this park front Baldwin Park Manor home has to offer. This home is centrally located near Downtown Orlando & Winter Park. Residents will have access to all the parks, resort-style pools, fitness centers, and clubhouses that this community has to offer. This home is walking distance from Baldwin Park Elementary, Downtown Baldwin shopping district, Publix and Lake Baldwin.



This spacious 4/4 home includes:

- stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops in the kitchen

- large family room

- fenced in backyard

- 2 car garage

- spacious master closet

- landscaping



A Rated Schools:

- Baldwin Park Elementary

- Glenridge Middle School

- Winter Park High School



Pet Policy:

- Maximum 1 dog under 60 lbs.



This home is professionally managed by Bric Property Management. Contact Lee Hanson at 407-921-0308 to schedule a showing. Minimum 600 credit score required. Security Deposit based on credit (min. 1 month).



