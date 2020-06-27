All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 4492 Virginia Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4492 Virginia Dr
Last updated July 29 2019 at 11:46 AM

4492 Virginia Dr

4492 Virginia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Baldwin Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4492 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4492 Virginia Dr Available 08/16/19 *Just Listed* 4/4 Baldwin Park Manor Home- Available Soon! - Location Location Location! Enjoy the lifestyle this park front Baldwin Park Manor home has to offer. This home is centrally located near Downtown Orlando & Winter Park. Residents will have access to all the parks, resort-style pools, fitness centers, and clubhouses that this community has to offer. This home is walking distance from Baldwin Park Elementary, Downtown Baldwin shopping district, Publix and Lake Baldwin.

This spacious 4/4 home includes:
- stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops in the kitchen
- large family room
- fenced in backyard
- 2 car garage
- spacious master closet
- landscaping

A Rated Schools:
- Baldwin Park Elementary
- Glenridge Middle School
- Winter Park High School

Pet Policy:
- Maximum 1 dog under 60 lbs.

This home is professionally managed by Bric Property Management. Contact Lee Hanson at 407-921-0308 to schedule a showing. Minimum 600 credit score required. Security Deposit based on credit (min. 1 month).

(RLNE5039057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4492 Virginia Dr have any available units?
4492 Virginia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4492 Virginia Dr have?
Some of 4492 Virginia Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4492 Virginia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4492 Virginia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4492 Virginia Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4492 Virginia Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4492 Virginia Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4492 Virginia Dr offers parking.
Does 4492 Virginia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4492 Virginia Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4492 Virginia Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4492 Virginia Dr has a pool.
Does 4492 Virginia Dr have accessible units?
No, 4492 Virginia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4492 Virginia Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4492 Virginia Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City West Apartments
1801 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Camden World Gateway
14501 Gateway Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
The Vinings at Westwood
6600 Banner Lake Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln
Orlando, FL 32808
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd
Orlando, FL 32810
Harper Grand
5916 Mausser Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Vista Pines
1030 Vista Haven Circle
Orlando, FL 32825

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach