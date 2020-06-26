All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 4415 ETHAN LANE UNIT 207.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4415 ETHAN LANE UNIT 207
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

4415 ETHAN LANE UNIT 207

4415 Ethan Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Baldwin Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4415 Ethan Lane, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4415 ETHAN LANE UNIT 207 Available 07/12/19 End unit town home in Baldwin Park! - Price to Rent in Baldwin Park!!! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1 Car Garage, 2-story, end unit townhome. The property is located in Baldwin Park at the Border of Downtown Orlando and Downtown Winter Park. Only a few minutes walk to one of the many playgrounds and the Olympic Pool/Clubhouse. Only a 1/2 mile from the Downtown Baldwin Park Village. This 2- story townhome features a split plan, neutral color paint, cathedral ceilings w/ upgraded fans, granite in the bathrooms and kitchen, tile throughout and carpet in the bedrooms, washer/dryer included. French doors out to the 2nd floor balcony. Kitchen offers 42" cherry cabinets with black appliances. Master features double closets, separate over sized walk in shower, garden tub and his/hers vanity. Audubon Park Elementary, Glendridge Middle and Winter Park High School.

***HOA requires tenant to complete a separate application and remit $50/adult app fee**

Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. Property is tenant occupied. Appointment is required. No roommates. Available to move in after 07/12/19. For more information please call our leasing department, 1-866-611-3590 or visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com.

(RLNE4948299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4415 ETHAN LANE UNIT 207 have any available units?
4415 ETHAN LANE UNIT 207 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4415 ETHAN LANE UNIT 207 have?
Some of 4415 ETHAN LANE UNIT 207's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4415 ETHAN LANE UNIT 207 currently offering any rent specials?
4415 ETHAN LANE UNIT 207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4415 ETHAN LANE UNIT 207 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4415 ETHAN LANE UNIT 207 is pet friendly.
Does 4415 ETHAN LANE UNIT 207 offer parking?
Yes, 4415 ETHAN LANE UNIT 207 offers parking.
Does 4415 ETHAN LANE UNIT 207 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4415 ETHAN LANE UNIT 207 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4415 ETHAN LANE UNIT 207 have a pool?
Yes, 4415 ETHAN LANE UNIT 207 has a pool.
Does 4415 ETHAN LANE UNIT 207 have accessible units?
No, 4415 ETHAN LANE UNIT 207 does not have accessible units.
Does 4415 ETHAN LANE UNIT 207 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4415 ETHAN LANE UNIT 207 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beacon at Seminole Lakes
7120 Forest City Rd
Orlando, FL 32810
Royal Isles Apartments
803 Don Quixote Ave
Orlando, FL 32807
Polos Apartments
5583 Gatlin Ave
Orlando, FL 32822
Ellery at Lake Sherwood
8008 Bala Sands Blvd
Orlando, FL 32818
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
The Summit at Metrowest Apartments
6500 Metrowest Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
Lofts at SoDo
100 W Grant St
Orlando, FL 32806
Arium Grandewood
3701 Grandewood Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach