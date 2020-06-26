Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4415 ETHAN LANE UNIT 207 Available 07/12/19 End unit town home in Baldwin Park! - Price to Rent in Baldwin Park!!! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1 Car Garage, 2-story, end unit townhome. The property is located in Baldwin Park at the Border of Downtown Orlando and Downtown Winter Park. Only a few minutes walk to one of the many playgrounds and the Olympic Pool/Clubhouse. Only a 1/2 mile from the Downtown Baldwin Park Village. This 2- story townhome features a split plan, neutral color paint, cathedral ceilings w/ upgraded fans, granite in the bathrooms and kitchen, tile throughout and carpet in the bedrooms, washer/dryer included. French doors out to the 2nd floor balcony. Kitchen offers 42" cherry cabinets with black appliances. Master features double closets, separate over sized walk in shower, garden tub and his/hers vanity. Audubon Park Elementary, Glendridge Middle and Winter Park High School.



***HOA requires tenant to complete a separate application and remit $50/adult app fee**



Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. Property is tenant occupied. Appointment is required. No roommates. Available to move in after 07/12/19. For more information please call our leasing department, 1-866-611-3590 or visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com.



(RLNE4948299)