4210 LAKE UNDERHILL ROAD

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court car wash area clubhouse courtyard gym pool hot tub tennis court

FOR RENT: First-floor and beautiful move-in ready! Located in the Lake Underhill area with very convenient access to the 408 and near downtown, the international airport, lake underhill park, hospitals and more! This open floor plan is 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with features that include granite countertops, marble floors, spa tub in the bathroom, awesome master with a walk-in closet, plantation shutters, an open living room with the kitchen/dining area and a screened in patio that overlooks the beautiful courtyard! Plantation gardens offer the residents several amenities that include 2 pools, lakefront view an access, a dock for fishing, an outstanding clubhouse with a fitness room, basketball court, tennis, laundry rooms, a car wash area, and great grounds maintenance. The HOA is also currently including the water and basic cable. Tenants must be approved by the community association.