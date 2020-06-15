All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:36 AM

4210 LAKE UNDERHILL ROAD

4210 Lake Underhill Road · No Longer Available
Location

4210 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando, FL 32803
Lake Underhill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
car wash area
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
FOR RENT: First-floor and beautiful move-in ready! Located in the Lake Underhill area with very convenient access to the 408 and near downtown, the international airport, lake underhill park, hospitals and more! This open floor plan is 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with features that include granite countertops, marble floors, spa tub in the bathroom, awesome master with a walk-in closet, plantation shutters, an open living room with the kitchen/dining area and a screened in patio that overlooks the beautiful courtyard! Plantation gardens offer the residents several amenities that include 2 pools, lakefront view an access, a dock for fishing, an outstanding clubhouse with a fitness room, basketball court, tennis, laundry rooms, a car wash area, and great grounds maintenance. The HOA is also currently including the water and basic cable. Tenants must be approved by the community association.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4210 LAKE UNDERHILL ROAD have any available units?
4210 LAKE UNDERHILL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4210 LAKE UNDERHILL ROAD have?
Some of 4210 LAKE UNDERHILL ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4210 LAKE UNDERHILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4210 LAKE UNDERHILL ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4210 LAKE UNDERHILL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4210 LAKE UNDERHILL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4210 LAKE UNDERHILL ROAD offer parking?
No, 4210 LAKE UNDERHILL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 4210 LAKE UNDERHILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4210 LAKE UNDERHILL ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4210 LAKE UNDERHILL ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 4210 LAKE UNDERHILL ROAD has a pool.
Does 4210 LAKE UNDERHILL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4210 LAKE UNDERHILL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4210 LAKE UNDERHILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4210 LAKE UNDERHILL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
