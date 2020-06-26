All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 21 2019 at 6:06 PM

4183 S LAKE ORLANDO PARKWAY

4183 South Lake Orlando Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

4183 South Lake Orlando Parkway, Orlando, FL 32808
Rosemont

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
Conveniently located just minutes from College Park, Winter Park and Downtown Orlando. Updated 3/3 townhome has two master suites upstairs plus guest bedroom and full bath downstairs. The home is updated with Travertine Stone tiles on the 1st floor and Solid Maple Hardwood on the 2nd floor. The kitchen features Black Galaxy granite countertops with a dining area on one end and a breakfast nook with built-in desk at the other. The kitchen offers custom cabinets and pantry with pull-out drawers. From the breakfast nook there is a glass door leading to the private front courtyard. Stainless steel appliances with a side-by-side refrigerator, microwave oven, range hood and a smooth surface self cleaning range. Open floor plan with the kitchen opening out to the dining and living rooms. The townhome offers a back-yard with fence, a garden and built-in storage unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4183 S LAKE ORLANDO PARKWAY have any available units?
4183 S LAKE ORLANDO PARKWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4183 S LAKE ORLANDO PARKWAY have?
Some of 4183 S LAKE ORLANDO PARKWAY's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4183 S LAKE ORLANDO PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
4183 S LAKE ORLANDO PARKWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4183 S LAKE ORLANDO PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 4183 S LAKE ORLANDO PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4183 S LAKE ORLANDO PARKWAY offer parking?
No, 4183 S LAKE ORLANDO PARKWAY does not offer parking.
Does 4183 S LAKE ORLANDO PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4183 S LAKE ORLANDO PARKWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4183 S LAKE ORLANDO PARKWAY have a pool?
No, 4183 S LAKE ORLANDO PARKWAY does not have a pool.
Does 4183 S LAKE ORLANDO PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 4183 S LAKE ORLANDO PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4183 S LAKE ORLANDO PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 4183 S LAKE ORLANDO PARKWAY does not have units with dishwashers.
