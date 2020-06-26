4183 S LAKE ORLANDO PARKWAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard

Conveniently located just minutes from College Park, Winter Park and Downtown Orlando. Updated 3/3 townhome has two master suites upstairs plus guest bedroom and full bath downstairs. The home is updated with Travertine Stone tiles on the 1st floor and Solid Maple Hardwood on the 2nd floor. The kitchen features Black Galaxy granite countertops with a dining area on one end and a breakfast nook with built-in desk at the other. The kitchen offers custom cabinets and pantry with pull-out drawers. From the breakfast nook there is a glass door leading to the private front courtyard. Stainless steel appliances with a side-by-side refrigerator, microwave oven, range hood and a smooth surface self cleaning range. Open floor plan with the kitchen opening out to the dining and living rooms. The townhome offers a back-yard with fence, a garden and built-in storage unit.