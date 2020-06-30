All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 3930 Versailles Dr #B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
3930 Versailles Dr #B
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

3930 Versailles Dr #B

3930 Versailles Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Rosemont
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3930 Versailles Drive, Orlando, FL 32808
Rosemont

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3930 Versailles Dr. #B, Orlando, FL 32808 - Don't miss this newly renovated spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo located on the edge of beautiful Lake Orlando. The unit features new cabinets, vanities, and flooring. The gated community is conveniently located just minutes from Winter Park, Altamonte Springs, and downtown. Hurry this unit won't be available for long.

- Net income must be 3 times the asking rent
- No Evictions
- No Rental Debt
- No Utility Debt

Please contact George at 334.268.1737 to schedule a showing, please text if no answer or go to rentprosper.com to apply

(RLNE5459427)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3930 Versailles Dr #B have any available units?
3930 Versailles Dr #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 3930 Versailles Dr #B currently offering any rent specials?
3930 Versailles Dr #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3930 Versailles Dr #B pet-friendly?
No, 3930 Versailles Dr #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3930 Versailles Dr #B offer parking?
No, 3930 Versailles Dr #B does not offer parking.
Does 3930 Versailles Dr #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3930 Versailles Dr #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3930 Versailles Dr #B have a pool?
No, 3930 Versailles Dr #B does not have a pool.
Does 3930 Versailles Dr #B have accessible units?
No, 3930 Versailles Dr #B does not have accessible units.
Does 3930 Versailles Dr #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3930 Versailles Dr #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3930 Versailles Dr #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 3930 Versailles Dr #B does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Valencia
8100 Claire Ann Dr
Orlando, FL 32825
Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way
Orlando, FL 32810
Residences at West Place
753 Sherwood Terrace Dr
Orlando, FL 32818
Hawthorne Groves
204 Hawthorne Groves Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
Eastmar Commons
10038 Vista Laguna Drive
Orlando, FL 32825
Enders Place at Baldwin Park
4220 New Broad St Unit 104
Orlando, FL 32814
EOS
12221 E Colonial Dr
Orlando, FL 32826
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach