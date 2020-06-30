Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

3930 Versailles Dr. #B, Orlando, FL 32808 - Don't miss this newly renovated spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo located on the edge of beautiful Lake Orlando. The unit features new cabinets, vanities, and flooring. The gated community is conveniently located just minutes from Winter Park, Altamonte Springs, and downtown. Hurry this unit won't be available for long.



- Net income must be 3 times the asking rent

- No Evictions

- No Rental Debt

- No Utility Debt



Please contact George at 334.268.1737 to schedule a showing, please text if no answer or go to rentprosper.com to apply



(RLNE5459427)