3723 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #02

Amenities
Just Reduced!!! Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Lower Level Condo located in a well maintained quiet community. - This condo is conveniently located to Downtown Orlando, Beautiful Lake Eola, Thornton Park, and plenty of shopping, dining, fair grounds and entertainment areas! Access to I-4, 408, and FL's turnpike is a breeze.
Community offers a sparkling pool and car wash area. You will be proud to call this unit your home!
Fees Required:
$50.00 Application Fee per person
$100.00 Administrative fee if Approved
HOA Approval is Required
Requirements:
No Evictions,
No Landlord Collections
Financials: 2.5x times the rent
Please contact George Bateman at 334.268.1737
Email: George@rentprosper.com
Community offers free services with Spectrum:
Spectrum TV Platinum Package: TV Select, Digi Tier 1 and Digi Tier 2 (2 Free Spectrum Receivers)
Spectrum Internet within home Wi-Fi equipment (1 Free Modem and Router).
(RLNE4779610)