3723 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #02
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3723 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #02

3723 South Lake Orlando Parkway · (334) 268-1737
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3723 South Lake Orlando Parkway, Orlando, FL 32808
Rosemont

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3723 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #02 · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1096 sqft

Amenities

pool
car wash area
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Just Reduced!!! Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Lower Level Condo located in a well maintained quiet community. - This condo is conveniently located to Downtown Orlando, Beautiful Lake Eola, Thornton Park, and plenty of shopping, dining, fair grounds and entertainment areas! Access to I-4, 408, and FL's turnpike is a breeze.

Community offers a sparkling pool and car wash area. You will be proud to call this unit your home!

Fees Required:
$50.00 Application Fee per person
$100.00 Administrative fee if Approved
HOA Approval is Required

Requirements:
No Evictions,
No Landlord Collections
Financials: 2.5x times the rent

Please contact George Bateman at 334.268.1737
Email: George@rentprosper.com

Community offers free services with Spectrum:
Spectrum TV Platinum Package: TV Select, Digi Tier 1 and Digi Tier 2 (2 Free Spectrum Receivers)
Spectrum Internet within home Wi-Fi equipment (1 Free Modem and Router).

(RLNE4779610)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3723 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #02 have any available units?
3723 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #02 has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 3723 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #02 currently offering any rent specials?
3723 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #02 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3723 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #02 pet-friendly?
No, 3723 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #02 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3723 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #02 offer parking?
No, 3723 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #02 does not offer parking.
Does 3723 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #02 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3723 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #02 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3723 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #02 have a pool?
Yes, 3723 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #02 has a pool.
Does 3723 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #02 have accessible units?
No, 3723 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #02 does not have accessible units.
Does 3723 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #02 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3723 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #02 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3723 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #02 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3723 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #02 does not have units with air conditioning.
