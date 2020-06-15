3723 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #02

Amenities

Just Reduced!!! Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Lower Level Condo located in a well maintained quiet community. - This condo is conveniently located to Downtown Orlando, Beautiful Lake Eola, Thornton Park, and plenty of shopping, dining, fair grounds and entertainment areas! Access to I-4, 408, and FL's turnpike is a breeze.



Community offers a sparkling pool and car wash area. You will be proud to call this unit your home!



Fees Required:

$50.00 Application Fee per person

$100.00 Administrative fee if Approved

HOA Approval is Required



Requirements:

No Evictions,

No Landlord Collections

Financials: 2.5x times the rent



Please contact George Bateman at 334.268.1737

Email: George@rentprosper.com



Community offers free services with Spectrum:

Spectrum TV Platinum Package: TV Select, Digi Tier 1 and Digi Tier 2 (2 Free Spectrum Receivers)

Spectrum Internet within home Wi-Fi equipment (1 Free Modem and Router).



