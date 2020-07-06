All apartments in Orlando
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

3632 Finch Street

3632 Finch Street · No Longer Available
Location

3632 Finch Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Audubon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3632 Finch Street Available 06/01/20 Audubon Park - Mid Century 3/2 total remodel. Everything new with last few years. Windows, doors, floors, kitchen, and baths. Kitchen has high end GE stainless steel appliances ( double oven), granite counter-tops,breakfast bar( with bar stools) and new cabinets,
Split bedroom plan, and large bonus room with French doors to paved patio. A RING door bell, and a NEST Thermostat.. Separate laundry room with front loader LG washer and dryer.
A one car carport, and one car garage.
Newer roof, electric, plumbing, HVAC, irrigation system, and 6Ft. white privacy fence.
Lawn service and pest control included.
Owner will consider small pet.
Walk to East End Market, and all of Corrine Drive pubs , restaurants, and shopping.

(RLNE5179141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3632 Finch Street have any available units?
3632 Finch Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3632 Finch Street have?
Some of 3632 Finch Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3632 Finch Street currently offering any rent specials?
3632 Finch Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3632 Finch Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3632 Finch Street is pet friendly.
Does 3632 Finch Street offer parking?
Yes, 3632 Finch Street offers parking.
Does 3632 Finch Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3632 Finch Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3632 Finch Street have a pool?
No, 3632 Finch Street does not have a pool.
Does 3632 Finch Street have accessible units?
No, 3632 Finch Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3632 Finch Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3632 Finch Street does not have units with dishwashers.

