Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking garage

3632 Finch Street Available 06/01/20 Audubon Park - Mid Century 3/2 total remodel. Everything new with last few years. Windows, doors, floors, kitchen, and baths. Kitchen has high end GE stainless steel appliances ( double oven), granite counter-tops,breakfast bar( with bar stools) and new cabinets,

Split bedroom plan, and large bonus room with French doors to paved patio. A RING door bell, and a NEST Thermostat.. Separate laundry room with front loader LG washer and dryer.

A one car carport, and one car garage.

Newer roof, electric, plumbing, HVAC, irrigation system, and 6Ft. white privacy fence.

Lawn service and pest control included.

Owner will consider small pet.

Walk to East End Market, and all of Corrine Drive pubs , restaurants, and shopping.



(RLNE5179141)