Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:23 AM

3420 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD

3420 Greenwich Village Boulevard · (407) 491-9564
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3420 Greenwich Village Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1235 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
volleyball court
Beautiful two bedroom, two bath condo in the Hamptons at Metro West community. The living room opens up to a wonderful wrap-around veranda. Tile flooring throughout the entire unit. Both bedrooms feature walk-in closets. The highly sought after community, The Hamptons at Metro West, offers amazing amenities, which include 24 hr security guard gate, 2 pools with hot tub, fishing dock, beach area, kayak and canoe access to Turkey Lake, Athletic Club, Gymnasium, Indoor basketball, soccer, volleyball court, walking trails, picnics, lakeside gazebo, and a resident's club. Enjoy the features of Park Avenue Marketplace and Cleaners at the entrance as well as Teak Bar and Grill for convenient shopping and dining. Conveniently located just a few minutes from downtown Orlando, attractions, shopping centers, major road,s I-4, 408, and Turnpike. Only 10 min from Mall at Millennia! Schedule a private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3420 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD have any available units?
3420 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3420 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 3420 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3420 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
3420 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3420 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 3420 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3420 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 3420 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 3420 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3420 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3420 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 3420 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 3420 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 3420 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 3420 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3420 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
