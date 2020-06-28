3420 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD

Amenities

Beautiful two bedroom, two bath condo in the Hamptons at Metro West community. The living room opens up to a wonderful wrap-around veranda. Tile flooring throughout the entire unit. Both bedrooms feature walk-in closets. The highly sought after community, The Hamptons at Metro West, offers amazing amenities, which include 24 hr security guard gate, 2 pools with hot tub, fishing dock, beach area, kayak and canoe access to Turkey Lake, Athletic Club, Gymnasium, Indoor basketball, soccer, volleyball court, walking trails, picnics, lakeside gazebo, and a resident's club. Enjoy the features of Park Avenue Marketplace and Cleaners at the entrance as well as Teak Bar and Grill for convenient shopping and dining. Conveniently located just a few minutes from downtown Orlando, attractions, shopping centers, major road,s I-4, 408, and Turnpike. Only 10 min from Mall at Millennia! Schedule a private showing today!