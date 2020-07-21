All apartments in Orlando
3403 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD
Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:26 AM

3403 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD

3403 Greenwich Village Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3403 Greenwich Village Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
basketball court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
volleyball court
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in great Metrowest community of the Hamptons. The community is convenient to local shopping, dining and schools. Very close to Valencia Community College (West campus) Quick access to Kirkman, I-4 and the 408 and Universal Studios. This unit includes a fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar and washer/dryer. There are 2 community swimming pools and spas, large fitness center, in-door basketball court, volleyball courts, clubhouse, a bar and grill, and a 24-Hour Manned Guard Gate. MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3403 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD have any available units?
3403 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3403 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 3403 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3403 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
3403 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3403 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 3403 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3403 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 3403 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 3403 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3403 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3403 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 3403 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 3403 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 3403 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 3403 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3403 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
