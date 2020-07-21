3403 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in great Metrowest community of the Hamptons. The community is convenient to local shopping, dining and schools. Very close to Valencia Community College (West campus) Quick access to Kirkman, I-4 and the 408 and Universal Studios. This unit includes a fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar and washer/dryer. There are 2 community swimming pools and spas, large fitness center, in-door basketball court, volleyball courts, clubhouse, a bar and grill, and a 24-Hour Manned Guard Gate. MUST SEE!!