Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

3 bd / 2 ba Townhome in Stonebridge Commons - Gated Community with Pool!! - This 3 bd / 2 ba 1682 sqft townhome is available for immediate occupancy. Located in the gated community of Stonebridge Commons with a community pool, this property features a single car garage, a screened back porch.



Premier Management Group: 407-370-4400 ext. 225 or ext. 227.

Application Fee: $50 / adult (18+)

Association Application Fee:$100 / adult or married couple



Sorry No Roommates!

Sorry No Pets!



