Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

2606 Hargill Drive

2606 Hargill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2606 Hargill Drive, Orlando, FL 32806
Lake Como

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Conveniently located between the highly desired Lake Como area and Hourglass District comes this mid-century modern home! NEW ROOF (2016). NEW water heater (2018). Boasting over 1,700 sq. ft. and move-in ready, it sits on nearly -+ acre with an expansive paver patio and no HOA. You will love the curb appeal of this 3 bedroom, 2-bathroom house with a flex room perfect as a 4th bedroom, office, or 2nd living area. Currently used as a playroom, the den could easily be an office, mud room off the backyard, or indoor storage. The large bedrooms and living areas host original, timeless hardwood floors. Dine at the breakfast bar in the kitchen with newly updated appliances, or in the dining area open to the family room. The home also features indoor laundry, a wood-burning fireplace, and an open floor plan. Come outside to plenty of room for a pool, a huge shed, and a dedicated play area featuring rubber mulch for safety! Secluded amongst the trees, youGÇÖll enjoy the privacy this home offers while living the downtown lifestyle. From this quiet, tree-lined neighborhood you can walk or ride your bike to the brand new Lake Como School, Thornton Park, Lake Cherokee, the Milk District, Lake Eola and so much more. Quick and easy access to I-4 or 408 make the location ideal for getting anywhere in Central Florida. Zoned for Lake Como School (K-8) and Boone High School.

Listing Courtesy Of CORE GROUP REAL ESTATE LLC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2606 Hargill Drive have any available units?
2606 Hargill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2606 Hargill Drive have?
Some of 2606 Hargill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2606 Hargill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2606 Hargill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2606 Hargill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2606 Hargill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2606 Hargill Drive offer parking?
No, 2606 Hargill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2606 Hargill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2606 Hargill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2606 Hargill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2606 Hargill Drive has a pool.
Does 2606 Hargill Drive have accessible units?
No, 2606 Hargill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2606 Hargill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2606 Hargill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
