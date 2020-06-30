2606 Hargill Drive

Amenities

Conveniently located between the highly desired Lake Como area and Hourglass District comes this mid-century modern home! NEW ROOF (2016). NEW water heater (2018). Boasting over 1,700 sq. ft. and move-in ready, it sits on nearly -+ acre with an expansive paver patio and no HOA. You will love the curb appeal of this 3 bedroom, 2-bathroom house with a flex room perfect as a 4th bedroom, office, or 2nd living area. Currently used as a playroom, the den could easily be an office, mud room off the backyard, or indoor storage. The large bedrooms and living areas host original, timeless hardwood floors. Dine at the breakfast bar in the kitchen with newly updated appliances, or in the dining area open to the family room. The home also features indoor laundry, a wood-burning fireplace, and an open floor plan. Come outside to plenty of room for a pool, a huge shed, and a dedicated play area featuring rubber mulch for safety! Secluded amongst the trees, youGÇÖll enjoy the privacy this home offers while living the downtown lifestyle. From this quiet, tree-lined neighborhood you can walk or ride your bike to the brand new Lake Como School, Thornton Park, Lake Cherokee, the Milk District, Lake Eola and so much more. Quick and easy access to I-4 or 408 make the location ideal for getting anywhere in Central Florida. Zoned for Lake Como School (K-8) and Boone High School.



