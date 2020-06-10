All apartments in Orlando
Last updated February 18 2020 at 10:59 PM

2505 CARIBBEAN CT

2505 Caribbean Court · No Longer Available
Location

2505 Caribbean Court, Orlando, FL 32805
Catalina

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 4/2 with Lake Access in Catalina Isle - This home has a separate living and dining room. Carpet and tile throughout the home. Split floor plan with one bedroom off the kitchen. Master bedroom is spacious with multiple closets for lots of storage. This home has newer carpet and some recent updates throughout. Large Florida room off of the living room. Fenced in yard backing up to the canal with access to Clear Lake.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2505 CARIBBEAN CT have any available units?
2505 CARIBBEAN CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 2505 CARIBBEAN CT currently offering any rent specials?
2505 CARIBBEAN CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2505 CARIBBEAN CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 2505 CARIBBEAN CT is pet friendly.
Does 2505 CARIBBEAN CT offer parking?
No, 2505 CARIBBEAN CT does not offer parking.
Does 2505 CARIBBEAN CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2505 CARIBBEAN CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2505 CARIBBEAN CT have a pool?
No, 2505 CARIBBEAN CT does not have a pool.
Does 2505 CARIBBEAN CT have accessible units?
No, 2505 CARIBBEAN CT does not have accessible units.
Does 2505 CARIBBEAN CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2505 CARIBBEAN CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2505 CARIBBEAN CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2505 CARIBBEAN CT does not have units with air conditioning.

