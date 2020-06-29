All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 210 N Hillside Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
210 N Hillside Avenue
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

210 N Hillside Avenue

210 Hillside Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

210 Hillside Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803
Lawsona- Fern Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
accessible
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
Cozy Hillside Home For Rent -
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; verifiable, satisfactory rental references; no evictions; no credit scores less than 500; a criminal background check. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/pdf/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_9_27_18.pdf

SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, insufficient income (Household income below 3 times monthly rent), Unsatisfactory rental references, un-discharged Bankruptcies. and Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants

Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
AVAILABLE: NOW

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1450.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1525.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1525.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $1450/mo
210 N Hillside Avenue
Orlando, Florida 32803
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

Subdivision: Arden Vista
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Property Sub Type: Single Family Home
Square Ft: 798
Year Built: 1955

*Very Clean Property
*Move In Ready!
*Fenced In Yard
*Upgraded Kitchen
*Hardwood Flooring
*Tile Flooring
*Ceiling Fans In Many Rooms
*Stainless Steel Appliances INCLUDED
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
*AVAILABLE: NOW

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From E. Colonial Dr, head South on N Fern Ave. Drive for about 0.5 mi, turn Left onto E Robinson St. Drive for another 0.4 mi and turn Right onto N Hillside Ave. Destination is on your right.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

(RLNE5527574)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 N Hillside Avenue have any available units?
210 N Hillside Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 N Hillside Avenue have?
Some of 210 N Hillside Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 N Hillside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
210 N Hillside Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 N Hillside Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 N Hillside Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 210 N Hillside Avenue offer parking?
No, 210 N Hillside Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 210 N Hillside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 N Hillside Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 N Hillside Avenue have a pool?
No, 210 N Hillside Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 210 N Hillside Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 210 N Hillside Avenue has accessible units.
Does 210 N Hillside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 N Hillside Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avenues of Baldwin Park
5800 Auvers Blvd
Orlando, FL 32807
Polos Apartments
5583 Gatlin Ave
Orlando, FL 32822
ARIUM MetroWest
2450 Lake Debra Dr
Orlando, FL 32835
Heritage Estates Garden Homes
11701 Heritage Estates Ave
Orlando, FL 32825
Amelia Court at Creative Village
659 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Eastmar Commons
10038 Vista Laguna Drive
Orlando, FL 32825
Montevista at Windermere
6421 Conroy Rd
Orlando, FL 32835
The Gallery at Mills Park
1650 N Mills Ave
Orlando, FL 32803

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach