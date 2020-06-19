All apartments in Orlando
Last updated December 7 2019 at 1:50 AM

2072 HARTZ ALLEY

2072 Hartz Aly · No Longer Available
Location

2072 Hartz Aly, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Park Front home, Victorian style that is located on the Mews (park in front) and offers lots of charm! This front porch is calling you to sit and swing while enjoying a cool lemonade while watching the evening sunset with a beautiful view of the park which is at the bottom of your steps. (No street in front of this home!) The front door has custom leaded glass which offers to the charm of this Victorian home and the entire exterior of the home was just freshly painted. Upon entering you are greeted by an open / expansive floor-plan with elevated ceilings, crown molding, fresh paint and custom wood paneling. This home features a large office french doors, a spacious kitchen / family room / dining room that is perfect for entertaining! Wood floors are found in the family room and the office and throughout the home there is lots of natural light and shutters on all the windows. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen along with loads of cabinetry, a large island to prep those gourmet meals, and granite counters. This home has 3 bedrooms and a loft / flex space / play room towards the front of the home and along with that there is a huge in - laws quarters towards the back of the home that could also be a 4th bedroom option that has a full bathroom. Perfect for those extended stays! Finally, the patios, both front and back, are covered, have brick pavers that add to the Victorian charm, and the backyard is fenced. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2072 HARTZ ALLEY have any available units?
2072 HARTZ ALLEY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2072 HARTZ ALLEY have?
Some of 2072 HARTZ ALLEY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2072 HARTZ ALLEY currently offering any rent specials?
2072 HARTZ ALLEY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2072 HARTZ ALLEY pet-friendly?
No, 2072 HARTZ ALLEY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2072 HARTZ ALLEY offer parking?
Yes, 2072 HARTZ ALLEY offers parking.
Does 2072 HARTZ ALLEY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2072 HARTZ ALLEY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2072 HARTZ ALLEY have a pool?
No, 2072 HARTZ ALLEY does not have a pool.
Does 2072 HARTZ ALLEY have accessible units?
No, 2072 HARTZ ALLEY does not have accessible units.
Does 2072 HARTZ ALLEY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2072 HARTZ ALLEY has units with dishwashers.

