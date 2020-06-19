2072 HARTZ ALLEY

Amenities

Park Front home, Victorian style that is located on the Mews (park in front) and offers lots of charm! This front porch is calling you to sit and swing while enjoying a cool lemonade while watching the evening sunset with a beautiful view of the park which is at the bottom of your steps. (No street in front of this home!) The front door has custom leaded glass which offers to the charm of this Victorian home and the entire exterior of the home was just freshly painted. Upon entering you are greeted by an open / expansive floor-plan with elevated ceilings, crown molding, fresh paint and custom wood paneling. This home features a large office french doors, a spacious kitchen / family room / dining room that is perfect for entertaining! Wood floors are found in the family room and the office and throughout the home there is lots of natural light and shutters on all the windows. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen along with loads of cabinetry, a large island to prep those gourmet meals, and granite counters. This home has 3 bedrooms and a loft / flex space / play room towards the front of the home and along with that there is a huge in - laws quarters towards the back of the home that could also be a 4th bedroom option that has a full bathroom. Perfect for those extended stays! Finally, the patios, both front and back, are covered, have brick pavers that add to the Victorian charm, and the backyard is fenced. Welcome Home!