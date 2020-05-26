All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2047 Dixie Belle Drive Unit R

2047 Dixie Belle Dr · (407) 258-1332 ext. 522
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2047 Dixie Belle Dr, Orlando, FL 32812
Dixie Belle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2047 Dixie Belle Drive Unit R · Avail. now

$1,430

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1192 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
air conditioning
playground
car wash area
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
gym
playground
pool
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Orlando, FL!!! - Welcome home to this spacious 3 bed two bath in the gated community of Miridia Condos!! You will feel right at home the moment you step into this unit with a SPACIOUS living area. The adorable kitchen features a breakfast bar, great for entertaining family & friends. Master bedroom features ample amount of closet space with two closets. Front bedroom has glass french doors off living area and designed for better use as an office. WATER INCLUDED! The gated community of Mirida features a community pool, carwash, fitness, playground, and mail center.

MUST SEE!!! Conveniently located just minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Zoned for Dover Shores Elementary School, Jackson Middle School and Boone High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE JULY 10th!!!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE5905834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2047 Dixie Belle Drive Unit R have any available units?
2047 Dixie Belle Drive Unit R has a unit available for $1,430 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2047 Dixie Belle Drive Unit R have?
Some of 2047 Dixie Belle Drive Unit R's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2047 Dixie Belle Drive Unit R currently offering any rent specials?
2047 Dixie Belle Drive Unit R is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2047 Dixie Belle Drive Unit R pet-friendly?
Yes, 2047 Dixie Belle Drive Unit R is pet friendly.
Does 2047 Dixie Belle Drive Unit R offer parking?
No, 2047 Dixie Belle Drive Unit R does not offer parking.
Does 2047 Dixie Belle Drive Unit R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2047 Dixie Belle Drive Unit R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2047 Dixie Belle Drive Unit R have a pool?
Yes, 2047 Dixie Belle Drive Unit R has a pool.
Does 2047 Dixie Belle Drive Unit R have accessible units?
No, 2047 Dixie Belle Drive Unit R does not have accessible units.
Does 2047 Dixie Belle Drive Unit R have units with dishwashers?
No, 2047 Dixie Belle Drive Unit R does not have units with dishwashers.
