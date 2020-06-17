All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 204 E SOUTH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
204 E SOUTH STREET
Last updated May 4 2020 at 8:04 PM

204 E SOUTH STREET

204 South Street · (407) 917-8206
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Central Business District
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

204 South Street, Orlando, FL 32801
Central Business District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5059 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 744 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
media room
Great opportunity to live and explore all that downtown Orlando has to offer! The Grande is located within close proximity to many restaurants, shops, the downtown cinema cafe movie theater and with easy access to major roads. This 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo is located on the fifth floor with a private balcony. Features include laminate flooring throughout, crown molding, updated master bathroom and fully equipped kitchen with granite. Community amenities include a resort style pool, fitness center, clubhouse, billiards area, and a BBQ area. Schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 E SOUTH STREET have any available units?
204 E SOUTH STREET has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 E SOUTH STREET have?
Some of 204 E SOUTH STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 E SOUTH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
204 E SOUTH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 E SOUTH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 204 E SOUTH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 204 E SOUTH STREET offer parking?
No, 204 E SOUTH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 204 E SOUTH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 E SOUTH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 E SOUTH STREET have a pool?
Yes, 204 E SOUTH STREET has a pool.
Does 204 E SOUTH STREET have accessible units?
No, 204 E SOUTH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 204 E SOUTH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 E SOUTH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 204 E SOUTH STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Southern Oaks
5900 Park Hamilton Blvd
Orlando, FL 32808
Tortuga Bay
12932 Mallory Cir
Orlando, FL 32828
Hawthorne Groves
204 Hawthorne Groves Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
Cumberland Park
8024 Cumberland Park Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Urbana
4301 Urbana Dr
Orlando, FL 32837
The Enclave At Lake Underhill
4004 Lake Underhill Rd
Orlando, FL 32803
Eight at East
3200 Innovation Walk Loop
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity