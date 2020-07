Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking extra storage

Charming Duplex in Colonial Town North/Mills 50 District - This cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is located on a quiet residential street and offers the best of both Mills 50 District and Colonial Town North. This rental has fresh paint throughout, hardwood floors, private laundry, and parking. With a closed in patio there is opportunity for additional storage, an office or a great Florida room.



Lawn care included.

Pets allowed (breed and size restrictions)



