Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

1263 Lake Willisara Cir.

1263 Lake Willisara Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1263 Lake Willisara Circle, Orlando, FL 32806

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
tennis court
Move in Now!!! 1263 Lake Willisara Cir Orlando FL 32806 2 bed/2baths condo on 2nd floor! - Rent: $1550 Deposit: $1,550
Move in Now! Beautiful 2 bed/2bath condo on 2nd floor! Many trees and tranquil views! Man gated Lake Pineloch VIllage! Easy access to everything! Shopping, Dinning, Down Town ORlando, Orlando Int. Airport, and much more! SODO Shopping Plaza minutes away! Enjoy relaxing community Pool in this well kept gated community!

Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.

Don't Wait! This great property won't last long. Contact Agent, Rosa Vazquez 321-230-8775 or Rosav@homevest.com, for more information and to schedule showings.

Schools:
Elementary - Lake Como
Middle - Blankner
High - Boone

*Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools*

Lease Terms-
Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.

*** WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3388979)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1263 Lake Willisara Cir. have any available units?
1263 Lake Willisara Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 1263 Lake Willisara Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
1263 Lake Willisara Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1263 Lake Willisara Cir. pet-friendly?
No, 1263 Lake Willisara Cir. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1263 Lake Willisara Cir. offer parking?
No, 1263 Lake Willisara Cir. does not offer parking.
Does 1263 Lake Willisara Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1263 Lake Willisara Cir. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1263 Lake Willisara Cir. have a pool?
Yes, 1263 Lake Willisara Cir. has a pool.
Does 1263 Lake Willisara Cir. have accessible units?
No, 1263 Lake Willisara Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 1263 Lake Willisara Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1263 Lake Willisara Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1263 Lake Willisara Cir. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1263 Lake Willisara Cir. does not have units with air conditioning.

