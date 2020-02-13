Amenities

Move in Now!!! 1263 Lake Willisara Cir Orlando FL 32806 2 bed/2baths condo on 2nd floor! - Rent: $1550 Deposit: $1,550

Move in Now! Beautiful 2 bed/2bath condo on 2nd floor! Many trees and tranquil views! Man gated Lake Pineloch VIllage! Easy access to everything! Shopping, Dinning, Down Town ORlando, Orlando Int. Airport, and much more! SODO Shopping Plaza minutes away! Enjoy relaxing community Pool in this well kept gated community!



Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.



Don't Wait! This great property won't last long. Contact Agent, Rosa Vazquez 321-230-8775 or Rosav@homevest.com, for more information and to schedule showings.



Schools:

Elementary - Lake Como

Middle - Blankner

High - Boone



*Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools*



Lease Terms-

Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.



*** WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8***



No Pets Allowed



