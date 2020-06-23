11731 BARLETTA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym on-site laundry parking playground pool internet access tennis court

Resort Style Living in the heart of Lake Nona... This spacious floor plan features a large combined living and dining room defined by pillars. Gorgeous kitchen is open to the family room and gazes out through large windows with panoramic pond views. The kitchen features granite counters, enormous center island makes food prep and serving a breeze, 42 inch cherry cabinets, closets pantry and stainless steel appliances. Neutral ceramic tiles throughout first floor, extensive use of large windows provides great light. This smart floor plan puts all bedrooms upstairs, along with laundry room. Huge master suite has a wall of windows with stunning water view, tray ceiling and large walk-in closet. The master bath features a double sink vanity, garden tub and separate shower. A Jack-and-Jill bath separates the two large front bedrooms. Additionally, you will find a secondary suite with individual bath. Bring the outdoors in with a screened, wrap around back patio and brick pavers. Village Walk is a 24-hour guarded gate, 500 acre development offering maintenance free living with HOA covering cable, high speed internet, lawn irrigation and fertilization, security, two swimming pools, 6 tennis courts, basketball courts, tot lot, banquet facilities, meeting room, fitness center and scenic walking paths with bridges crossing the numerous canal.