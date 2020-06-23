All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 11731 BARLETTA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
11731 BARLETTA DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11731 BARLETTA DRIVE

11731 Barletta Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Lake Nona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11731 Barletta Drive, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
internet access
tennis court
Resort Style Living in the heart of Lake Nona... This spacious floor plan features a large combined living and dining room defined by pillars. Gorgeous kitchen is open to the family room and gazes out through large windows with panoramic pond views. The kitchen features granite counters, enormous center island makes food prep and serving a breeze, 42 inch cherry cabinets, closets pantry and stainless steel appliances. Neutral ceramic tiles throughout first floor, extensive use of large windows provides great light. This smart floor plan puts all bedrooms upstairs, along with laundry room. Huge master suite has a wall of windows with stunning water view, tray ceiling and large walk-in closet. The master bath features a double sink vanity, garden tub and separate shower. A Jack-and-Jill bath separates the two large front bedrooms. Additionally, you will find a secondary suite with individual bath. Bring the outdoors in with a screened, wrap around back patio and brick pavers. Village Walk is a 24-hour guarded gate, 500 acre development offering maintenance free living with HOA covering cable, high speed internet, lawn irrigation and fertilization, security, two swimming pools, 6 tennis courts, basketball courts, tot lot, banquet facilities, meeting room, fitness center and scenic walking paths with bridges crossing the numerous canal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11731 BARLETTA DRIVE have any available units?
11731 BARLETTA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 11731 BARLETTA DRIVE have?
Some of 11731 BARLETTA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11731 BARLETTA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11731 BARLETTA DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11731 BARLETTA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11731 BARLETTA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 11731 BARLETTA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11731 BARLETTA DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 11731 BARLETTA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11731 BARLETTA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11731 BARLETTA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 11731 BARLETTA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 11731 BARLETTA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11731 BARLETTA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11731 BARLETTA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11731 BARLETTA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Sublet
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

55 WEST
55 West Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
Murano Apartments
9932 Grande Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Camden Lago Vista
6000 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Art Avenue
10201 Lee Vista Blvd
Orlando, FL 32829
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle
Orlando, FL 32819
Northlake Park
9300 Northlake Pkwy
Orlando, FL 32827
Vista Pines
1030 Vista Haven Circle
Orlando, FL 32825

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach