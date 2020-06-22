All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 111 E WASHINGTON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
111 E WASHINGTON STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

111 E WASHINGTON STREET

111 E Washington Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
South Eola
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

111 E Washington Street, Orlando, FL 32801
South Eola

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Live, Work, Aspire… is a Luxury Highrise Community, located in the Heart of Downtown Orlando. Aspire provides walkability to the Central Business District, Thornton Park, Uptown and Lake Eola. Residents appreciate local amenities such as Orlando Magic Games, Solar Bears Games, Orlando City Soccer Games, Performing Arts, Museums, Theaters, Restaurants, Rooftop Lounges, Cafes, Coffee Shops, an Urban Grocer, Parks, Festivals, Free Bus Services, Car & Bike Shares, Light Rail and much more. Aspire Boast the most Dramatic Rooftop Amenities located on the 29th floor, enjoying a resort pool, hot tub, fitness center and Summer Kitchen with Stunning Panoramic Skyline Views, Overlooking Downtown Orlando & Lake Eola

Rooftop Pool & Hot Tub with Skyline Views
29th Floor Resident Lounge
Fitness Center
Controlled Building Access
Secured Parking
Office Space & Retail Space
Onsite Storage
Stainless Appliances, Washer & Dryers
Granite Counter Tops
10 FT Ceilings
Floor to Ceiling Glass
Balconies & Terraces

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 E WASHINGTON STREET have any available units?
111 E WASHINGTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 E WASHINGTON STREET have?
Some of 111 E WASHINGTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 E WASHINGTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
111 E WASHINGTON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 E WASHINGTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 111 E WASHINGTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 111 E WASHINGTON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 111 E WASHINGTON STREET does offer parking.
Does 111 E WASHINGTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 E WASHINGTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 E WASHINGTON STREET have a pool?
Yes, 111 E WASHINGTON STREET has a pool.
Does 111 E WASHINGTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 111 E WASHINGTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 111 E WASHINGTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 E WASHINGTON STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

55 WEST
55 West Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl
Orlando, FL 32839
Windrift
949 Crowsnest Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Palms at World Gateway
9000 Avenue Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Bell at Universal
6350 Vineland Rd
Orlando, FL 32819
Valencia Plantation
4928 E Michigan St
Orlando, FL 32812

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach