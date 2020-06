Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

BACK ON THE MARKET Metro-West 2 bedroom 2 bath first floor condo. Washer and Dryer in unit Newer appliances, spacious interior, with balcony. Pets welcome. The community located in the heart of Metro-West offers beautiful mature grounds and landscape through along with a pool and many other features. Water included with rent. All interior re painted brand new carpeting through out