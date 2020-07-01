All apartments in Orlando
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:13 PM

1043 S HIAWASSEE ROAD

1043 Hiawassee Road · No Longer Available
Location

1043 Hiawassee Road, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
tennis court
Beautiful 2/2 condo located in Tradewinds at Metrowest. This unit features tons of upgrades including an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and wood cabinets. Tile floors throughout home. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and private outside screened patio.

Tradewinds at Metrowest is conveniently located in close proximity to I-4, 528, shopping, dining, Universal, Disney and downtown Orlando. Community features include clubhouse with 2 pools and spas, fitness center, lighted tennis courts, racquetball, gazebo with summer kitchen/grills, carwash area, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1043 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have any available units?
1043 S HIAWASSEE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1043 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have?
Some of 1043 S HIAWASSEE ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1043 S HIAWASSEE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1043 S HIAWASSEE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1043 S HIAWASSEE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1043 S HIAWASSEE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1043 S HIAWASSEE ROAD offer parking?
No, 1043 S HIAWASSEE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1043 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1043 S HIAWASSEE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1043 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1043 S HIAWASSEE ROAD has a pool.
Does 1043 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1043 S HIAWASSEE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1043 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1043 S HIAWASSEE ROAD has units with dishwashers.

