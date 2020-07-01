1043 S HIAWASSEE ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool racquetball court bbq/grill tennis court

Beautiful 2/2 condo located in Tradewinds at Metrowest. This unit features tons of upgrades including an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and wood cabinets. Tile floors throughout home. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and private outside screened patio.



Tradewinds at Metrowest is conveniently located in close proximity to I-4, 528, shopping, dining, Universal, Disney and downtown Orlando. Community features include clubhouse with 2 pools and spas, fitness center, lighted tennis courts, racquetball, gazebo with summer kitchen/grills, carwash area, and more.