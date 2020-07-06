Amenities

garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court fire pit parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court volleyball court

10015 Caroline Park Dr. Available 07/01/20 Lake Nona Pool Home for Rent 4bed 3 bath - WOW, this Lake Nona Home has everything you could Ever Want! Home has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, screened Pool, 2 car garage, huge side and back yards, fire pit, playground area, outdoor bar, raised beds, new roof, new front windows and interior has been completely renovated with high-end finishes. Recent upgrades include: Custom kitchen with 42 inch slow close cabinets and beautiful glass backsplash, stainless steel appliances, Italian ceramic tile downstairs, high-quality carpet upstairs, upgraded bathrooms, electric fireplace in formal living room, huge master bedroom and walk in closet, spa-like master bathroom with soaking tub, large shower with luxurious Italian 3D porcelain tile. You will love the outdoor space, large enough to have everything you want, yet still easy to maintain. Home is located in the heart of Lake Nona Medical City, close to everything and the neighborhood has walking trails around the lake, fishing pier, tennis courts, basketball courts, kids playground and beach volleyball. This home is a true gem, dont miss it, it will go quick!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5790056)