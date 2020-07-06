All apartments in Orlando
Location

10015 Caroline Park Drive, Orlando, FL 32832
East Park

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
fire pit
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
10015 Caroline Park Dr. Available 07/01/20 Lake Nona Pool Home for Rent 4bed 3 bath - WOW, this Lake Nona Home has everything you could Ever Want! Home has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, screened Pool, 2 car garage, huge side and back yards, fire pit, playground area, outdoor bar, raised beds, new roof, new front windows and interior has been completely renovated with high-end finishes. Recent upgrades include: Custom kitchen with 42 inch slow close cabinets and beautiful glass backsplash, stainless steel appliances, Italian ceramic tile downstairs, high-quality carpet upstairs, upgraded bathrooms, electric fireplace in formal living room, huge master bedroom and walk in closet, spa-like master bathroom with soaking tub, large shower with luxurious Italian 3D porcelain tile. You will love the outdoor space, large enough to have everything you want, yet still easy to maintain. Home is located in the heart of Lake Nona Medical City, close to everything and the neighborhood has walking trails around the lake, fishing pier, tennis courts, basketball courts, kids playground and beach volleyball. This home is a true gem, dont miss it, it will go quick!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5790056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10015 Caroline Park Dr. have any available units?
10015 Caroline Park Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 10015 Caroline Park Dr. have?
Some of 10015 Caroline Park Dr.'s amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10015 Caroline Park Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
10015 Caroline Park Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10015 Caroline Park Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 10015 Caroline Park Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 10015 Caroline Park Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 10015 Caroline Park Dr. offers parking.
Does 10015 Caroline Park Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10015 Caroline Park Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10015 Caroline Park Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 10015 Caroline Park Dr. has a pool.
Does 10015 Caroline Park Dr. have accessible units?
No, 10015 Caroline Park Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 10015 Caroline Park Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10015 Caroline Park Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

