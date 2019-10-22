4297 EAGLE LANDING PKWY

Amenities

Single story home with gorgeous water to golf views. Tile in all rooms except bedrooms. Great room with gas fireplace and built-in's, kitchen with GE profile appliances, granite work surfaces and prep island. Study can double as a TV/game room. Covered back lanai spans the length of the house with glass over sized doors for indoor outdoor entertaining. Great entertaining home with separate beverage frig in garage (as is). So bring your clubs, racquets, and swimsuits and enjoy all the amenities. Lawn maintenance provided all you have to do is water! SMALL DOGS CONSIDERED.