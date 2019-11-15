All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Find more places like 4058 Pebble Brooke Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
/
4058 Pebble Brooke Circle
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

4058 Pebble Brooke Circle

4058 Pebble Brooke Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakleaf Plantation
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

4058 Pebble Brooke Circle, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Live One Month Rent Free
Featuring sparkling community pool!
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,675 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Friday, November 29, 2019. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Som

(RLNE5056965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4058 Pebble Brooke Circle have any available units?
4058 Pebble Brooke Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 4058 Pebble Brooke Circle have?
Some of 4058 Pebble Brooke Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4058 Pebble Brooke Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4058 Pebble Brooke Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4058 Pebble Brooke Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4058 Pebble Brooke Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4058 Pebble Brooke Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4058 Pebble Brooke Circle offers parking.
Does 4058 Pebble Brooke Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4058 Pebble Brooke Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4058 Pebble Brooke Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4058 Pebble Brooke Circle has a pool.
Does 4058 Pebble Brooke Circle have accessible units?
No, 4058 Pebble Brooke Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4058 Pebble Brooke Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4058 Pebble Brooke Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 4058 Pebble Brooke Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4058 Pebble Brooke Circle has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oakleaf Plantation 2 BedroomsOakleaf Plantation 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Oakleaf Plantation Apartments with GarageOakleaf Plantation Apartments with Pool
Oakleaf Plantation Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLLake City, FLNocatee, FL
Green Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida