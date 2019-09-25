All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Find more places like 3865 Buckthorne Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
/
3865 Buckthorne Drive
Last updated September 25 2019 at 2:56 PM

3865 Buckthorne Drive

3865 Buckthorne Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakleaf Plantation
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3865 Buckthorne Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Come check out this fantastic town home in gated Briar Oaks community in Oakleaf! Tile, wood floor, and vibrant paint colors greet you in this amazing town home! The kitchen features white cabinets and looks out into the nice sized living and dining areas, perfect for entertaining guests! Master bedroom feature trey ceilings and large windows for lots of natural light. The outdoor patio area loos out onto the pond! Washer and dryer included. New carpet! No pets. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3865 Buckthorne Drive have any available units?
3865 Buckthorne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 3865 Buckthorne Drive have?
Some of 3865 Buckthorne Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3865 Buckthorne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3865 Buckthorne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3865 Buckthorne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3865 Buckthorne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation.
Does 3865 Buckthorne Drive offer parking?
No, 3865 Buckthorne Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3865 Buckthorne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3865 Buckthorne Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3865 Buckthorne Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3865 Buckthorne Drive has a pool.
Does 3865 Buckthorne Drive have accessible units?
No, 3865 Buckthorne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3865 Buckthorne Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3865 Buckthorne Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3865 Buckthorne Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3865 Buckthorne Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oakleaf Plantation 2 BedroomsOakleaf Plantation 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Oakleaf Plantation Apartments with GarageOakleaf Plantation Apartments with Pool
Oakleaf Plantation Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLLake City, FLNocatee, FL
Green Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida