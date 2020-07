Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool key fob access

LUXURIOUS STUDIO . APARTMENT WITH PRIVATE ENTRANCE IN GORGEOUS PROPERTY. KITCHEN, GORGEOUS BATHROOM AND BEAUTIFUL POOL. NEW WOOD FLOORS, SUPER HIGH-END BATHROOM WITH JETTED TUBS AND GLASS ENCLOSED SHOWER. RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND SINK. NEW APPLIANCES. HUGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET. IMPACT GLASS WINDOWS AND DOORS, KEYLESS LOCKS. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE! IT CAN BE RENTED FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. PET FRIENDLY. SHARED POOL. YARD AND POOL MAINTENANCE INCLUDED IN RENT. PLEASE ASK US ABOUT OUR OTHER BEAUTIFUL RENTALS FROM OUR EXTENSIVE PORTFOLIO.