4000 NE 168th St

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage guest parking media room sauna

24/7 guard gated community of Eastern Shores. Overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway, Beautiful residence gated and comes with 2 bedrooms, 2 ½ baths, 2 covered parking spaces. Additional features include marvel floors stainless rust proof appliances, washer & dryer in unit, large patio and open balcony with direct water views. Great community with billiard room, swimming pool, sauna, exercise room and plenty of guest parking. Located within minutes from shopping mall, top rated schools, I-Pic Theater, fine dining, Sunny Isles Beach and Oleta River State Park. Two large dogs of any size permitted by association. 24 Hour notice on showings please. https://youtu.be/3V9tvAXtGLM