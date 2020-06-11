All apartments in North Miami Beach
4000 NE 168th St

4000 Northeast 168th Street · (786) 805-9104
Location

4000 Northeast 168th Street, North Miami Beach, FL 33160
Eastern Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 113B · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
media room
sauna
24/7 guard gated community of Eastern Shores. Overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway, Beautiful residence gated and comes with 2 bedrooms, 2 ½ baths, 2 covered parking spaces. Additional features include marvel floors stainless rust proof appliances, washer & dryer in unit, large patio and open balcony with direct water views. Great community with billiard room, swimming pool, sauna, exercise room and plenty of guest parking. Located within minutes from shopping mall, top rated schools, I-Pic Theater, fine dining, Sunny Isles Beach and Oleta River State Park. Two large dogs of any size permitted by association. 24 Hour notice on showings please. https://youtu.be/3V9tvAXtGLM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4000 NE 168th St have any available units?
4000 NE 168th St has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4000 NE 168th St have?
Some of 4000 NE 168th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4000 NE 168th St currently offering any rent specials?
4000 NE 168th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4000 NE 168th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4000 NE 168th St is pet friendly.
Does 4000 NE 168th St offer parking?
Yes, 4000 NE 168th St does offer parking.
Does 4000 NE 168th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4000 NE 168th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4000 NE 168th St have a pool?
Yes, 4000 NE 168th St has a pool.
Does 4000 NE 168th St have accessible units?
No, 4000 NE 168th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4000 NE 168th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4000 NE 168th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 4000 NE 168th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4000 NE 168th St does not have units with air conditioning.
