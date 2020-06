3342 NE 166th St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool garage

EASTERN SHORES! 80 FT WATER FRONT POOL HOME, NO FIXED BRIDGES FOR YOUR YACHT, ONE STORY 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHS, NEW BATHROOMS W/ GRANITE COUNTERS & NEW FIXTURES, JACUZZI TUB, NEWER KITCHEN W/NEW CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS & NEWER APPLIANCES, UTILITY ROOM w/ ONE YEAR OLD WASHER/DRYER, NEWER ROOF, 5 TON A/C 1 YEAR OLD, ALL PGT IMPACT WINDOWS AND DOORS, 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. POOL TOTALLY REDONE. 24 HR GUARD GATED ENTRY 24/7 GUARD GATED COMMUNITY IN EASTERN SHORES, 5 MINUTES TO THE BEACHES IN SUNNY ISLES, 20 MINUTES TO BOTH AIRPORTS, EXCELLENT SCHOOLS. MONTHLY RENTAL AVAILABLE.