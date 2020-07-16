All apartments in North Miami Beach
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:22 AM

3302 NE 166th St

3302 Northeast 166th Street · (954) 237-0400
Location

3302 Northeast 166th Street, North Miami Beach, FL 33160
Eastern Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$13,950

6 Bed · 7 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Magnificent Waterfront Home offering 6 bedrooms and 6 and 1/2 bathrooms in GATED COMMUNITY. Separate study/office. Over 5,000 sq ft of living space. Recently completely remodeled. Top of the Line Appliances - wolf and sub zero throughout. Home theater & game room. Family room. Impact windows & doors, and generator. Smart home. 2 Car garage, Tesla charger. 21,000 lbs boat lift! High end furniture. Pets ok. Pool and gardening service included. Just bring your toothbrush. Owner will furnish linens and towels. Centrally located, Just minutes away from the Beach, Aventura, Sunny Isles, Bal Harbor, great dining and shops+much more. Owner is open to longer or shorter rental periods, please call listing agent for availability and pricing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3302 NE 166th St have any available units?
3302 NE 166th St has a unit available for $13,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3302 NE 166th St have?
Some of 3302 NE 166th St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3302 NE 166th St currently offering any rent specials?
3302 NE 166th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3302 NE 166th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3302 NE 166th St is pet friendly.
Does 3302 NE 166th St offer parking?
Yes, 3302 NE 166th St offers parking.
Does 3302 NE 166th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3302 NE 166th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3302 NE 166th St have a pool?
Yes, 3302 NE 166th St has a pool.
Does 3302 NE 166th St have accessible units?
No, 3302 NE 166th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3302 NE 166th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3302 NE 166th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3302 NE 166th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3302 NE 166th St does not have units with air conditioning.
