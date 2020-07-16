3302 NE 166th St

Amenities

Magnificent Waterfront Home offering 6 bedrooms and 6 and 1/2 bathrooms in GATED COMMUNITY. Separate study/office. Over 5,000 sq ft of living space. Recently completely remodeled. Top of the Line Appliances - wolf and sub zero throughout. Home theater & game room. Family room. Impact windows & doors, and generator. Smart home. 2 Car garage, Tesla charger. 21,000 lbs boat lift! High end furniture. Pets ok. Pool and gardening service included. Just bring your toothbrush. Owner will furnish linens and towels. Centrally located, Just minutes away from the Beach, Aventura, Sunny Isles, Bal Harbor, great dining and shops+much more. Owner is open to longer or shorter rental periods, please call listing agent for availability and pricing.