Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher gym pool elevator pool table

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry pool pool table bbq/grill sauna

BEAUTIFUL AND PEACEFUL APARTMENT OVERLOOKING THE OLETA PARK. ONLY MINUTES AWAY FROM THE BEACH, AVENTURA MALL, THE NEW MAGNIFICENT GULFSTREAM PARK CASINO & RACING AS WELL AS FINE DINING ALL AROUND. CLOSE TO FIU NORTH. ENJOY CANOEING & BIKE RIDING AT OLETA PARK, OR AT THE POOL WITH ITS MAGNIFICENT TRANQUIL AND BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF THE WATER. KEYPAD SECURITY AND NIGHT GUARD, LAUNDRY ROOM & GREAT AMENITIES SUCH AS BILLIARD, GYM, SAUNA. GREAT LOCATION!!!