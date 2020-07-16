17301 Biscayne

Amenities

Beautifully furnished unit ready to move in!! Stunning corner with the most beautiful finishes & breathtaking sunrise & sunset views. Professionally decorated with luxurious furniture from Artefacto, custom made electrical window treatments, high-end over-sized porcelain tiles & other upscale finishes. Top of the line Bosh, Sub-zero & Wolf appliances & Snaidero cabinetry. Marina Palms, the most desired condo in Aventura offers its residents full service marina & yatch club, resort style amenities such as concierge, bayfront infinity pool, fitness center, spa facilities, club/party room, kid's room, business center & more. One of a kind unit, must see to appreciate!!