All apartments in North Miami Beach
Find more places like 17301 Biscayne.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Miami Beach, FL
/
17301 Biscayne
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:21 AM

17301 Biscayne

17301 Biscayne Blvd · (786) 447-7667
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Miami Beach
See all
Sunray East
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

17301 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach, FL 33160
Sunray East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2101 · Avail. now

$5,400

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
elevator
concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
concierge
elevator
gym
pool
hot tub
Beautifully furnished unit ready to move in!! Stunning corner with the most beautiful finishes & breathtaking sunrise & sunset views. Professionally decorated with luxurious furniture from Artefacto, custom made electrical window treatments, high-end over-sized porcelain tiles & other upscale finishes. Top of the line Bosh, Sub-zero & Wolf appliances & Snaidero cabinetry. Marina Palms, the most desired condo in Aventura offers its residents full service marina & yatch club, resort style amenities such as concierge, bayfront infinity pool, fitness center, spa facilities, club/party room, kid's room, business center & more. One of a kind unit, must see to appreciate!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17301 Biscayne have any available units?
17301 Biscayne has a unit available for $5,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17301 Biscayne have?
Some of 17301 Biscayne's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17301 Biscayne currently offering any rent specials?
17301 Biscayne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17301 Biscayne pet-friendly?
No, 17301 Biscayne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Miami Beach.
Does 17301 Biscayne offer parking?
No, 17301 Biscayne does not offer parking.
Does 17301 Biscayne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17301 Biscayne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17301 Biscayne have a pool?
Yes, 17301 Biscayne has a pool.
Does 17301 Biscayne have accessible units?
No, 17301 Biscayne does not have accessible units.
Does 17301 Biscayne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17301 Biscayne has units with dishwashers.
Does 17301 Biscayne have units with air conditioning?
No, 17301 Biscayne does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 17301 Biscayne?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Arbors
2375 NE 173rd St
North Miami Beach, FL 33160
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street
North Miami Beach, FL 33612
Aventura Harbor Apartments
19455 NE 10th Ave
North Miami Beach, FL 33179
MiLa
20941 San Simeon Way
North Miami Beach, FL 33179
Aventura Oaks
1572 NE 191st St
North Miami Beach, FL 33179

Similar Pages

North Miami Beach 1 BedroomsNorth Miami Beach 2 BedroomsNorth Miami Beach Apartments with Balconies
North Miami Beach Apartments with ParkingNorth Miami Beach Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLLake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FL
The Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLPalm Springs, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

City Center
Sunray East

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity