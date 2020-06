Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Centrally located house within quiet and well kept neighborhood. Very luminous and open concept layout. Beautiful tile flooring throughout. Ample living spaces. Just remodeled kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. Great backyard and patio with space to entertain. Three bedrooms (one in suite) and two bathrooms. Covered car port with long driveway for additional parking space. Washing and dryer and laundry room.