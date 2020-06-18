All apartments in Miramar
Find more places like 3701 SW 160th Ave, Miramar, FL 33027.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miramar, FL
/
3701 SW 160th Ave, Miramar, FL 33027
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

3701 SW 160th Ave, Miramar, FL 33027

3701 Southwest 160th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Miramar
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3701 Southwest 160th Avenue, Miramar, FL 33027

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
hot tub
internet access
Rental Property - Property Id: 161927

Brand new renovated apartments now available! Enjoy your brand new kitchen, bathroom and custom features throughout including stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, wood-style plank flooring, and crown and base molding. Our spacious luxury one-, two-, and three bedroom apartments are some of the largest floor plans in town. Windsor at Miramar is a tranquil and beautifully landscaped luxury community convenient to all that South Florida has to offer. Our premier location puts us just 1 mile from I-75 and minutes from the Florida Turnpike for an easy commute. We are steps away from area businesses including Memorial Hospital and Pike Electric, restaurants, shopping, and Miramar Regional Park.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/161927
Property Id 161927

(RLNE5791971)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3701 SW 160th Ave, Miramar, FL 33027 have any available units?
3701 SW 160th Ave, Miramar, FL 33027 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miramar, FL.
What amenities does 3701 SW 160th Ave, Miramar, FL 33027 have?
Some of 3701 SW 160th Ave, Miramar, FL 33027's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3701 SW 160th Ave, Miramar, FL 33027 currently offering any rent specials?
3701 SW 160th Ave, Miramar, FL 33027 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701 SW 160th Ave, Miramar, FL 33027 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3701 SW 160th Ave, Miramar, FL 33027 is pet friendly.
Does 3701 SW 160th Ave, Miramar, FL 33027 offer parking?
No, 3701 SW 160th Ave, Miramar, FL 33027 does not offer parking.
Does 3701 SW 160th Ave, Miramar, FL 33027 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3701 SW 160th Ave, Miramar, FL 33027 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701 SW 160th Ave, Miramar, FL 33027 have a pool?
No, 3701 SW 160th Ave, Miramar, FL 33027 does not have a pool.
Does 3701 SW 160th Ave, Miramar, FL 33027 have accessible units?
No, 3701 SW 160th Ave, Miramar, FL 33027 does not have accessible units.
Does 3701 SW 160th Ave, Miramar, FL 33027 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3701 SW 160th Ave, Miramar, FL 33027 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3701 SW 160th Ave, Miramar, FL 33027 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3701 SW 160th Ave, Miramar, FL 33027 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bell Miramar
3040 SW 119th Ave
Miramar, FL 33025
Solano at Miramar
11700 SW 26th St
Miramar, FL 33025
Luma Miramar
4300 Southwest 113th Terrace
Miramar, FL 33025
Miramar Lakes Apartments
10720 N Preserve Way
Miramar, FL 33025
Miramar Park
11000 Miramar Blvd
Miramar, FL 33025
Catalina at Miramar
4260 Southwest 117th Lane
Miramar, FL 33025
Mosaic at Miramar Town Center
11575 City Hall
Miramar, FL 33025
Horizon at Miramar
11338 SW 45th Pl
Miramar, FL 33025

Similar Pages

Miramar 1 BedroomsMiramar 2 Bedrooms
Miramar Apartments with GymMiramar Apartments with Parking
Miramar Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lakeshore At University Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College