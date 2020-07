Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

IMPECCABLE 2 BED/ 2.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE IN GATED MELROSE POINT. ALL TILE FLOORS, CARPET ONLY ON STAIRS. UPDATED KITCHEN CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERS. FRESHLY PAINTED AND READY TO MOVE IN.

CENTRALLY LOCATED IN THE MELROSE POINT COMMUNITY IN MIRAMAR WITH COMMUNITY POOL JUST WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE OF UNIT. LOTS OF SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND HIGHWAYS NEARBY.