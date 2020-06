Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

STUNNING 5 BEDROOM, 5 BATHROOM HOME IN THE RESORT STYLE COMMUNITY OF SUNSET LAKES! MASTER SUITE AND MINI MASTER SUITE ARE ON THE LOWER LEVEL, THREE OTHER BEDROOMS PLUS A LOFT ON THE UPPER LEVEL. LARGE GOURMET KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, SNACK BAR AND CENTER ISLAND. MARBLE FLOORING ON THE LOWER LEVEL, WOOD FLOORING ON THE STAIRS AND UPPER LEVEL. HUGE BACKYARD WITH MILE WIDE LAKE VIEWS, LARGE POOL AND HUGE GRASSY AREA!