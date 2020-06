Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard pool

EXCEPTIONAL UPGRADED HOME LOCATED IN THE PRESTIGIOUS AND DESIRABLE COMMUNITY OF HARBOUR LAKE ESTATES. HOME FEATURES 5 BEDROOMS AND 3 1/2 BATHS WITH SPACIOUS LIVING AREAS. COURTYARD STYLE HOME WITH POOL AND A DETACHED CABANA HOUSE WHICH COULD BE USED AS AN IN-LAW QUARTER. LOVELY UPGRADES SUCH AS GOURMET KITCHEN WITH WOOD CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. NEVER GET WET FROM THE RAIN HOME COMES WITH A PORTE-COCHERE FOR ONE VEHICLE. TRANQUIL QUIET COMMUNITY. MUST SEE!