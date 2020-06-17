All apartments in Miramar
12501 Southwest 53rd Court

12501 Southwest 53rd Court · No Longer Available
Location

12501 Southwest 53rd Court, Miramar, FL 33027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
Southwest 53rd Court, Miramar, FL 33027 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lance Randall, Keller Williams Elite Properties, (954) 214-8263. Available from: 01/11/2020. No pets allowed. OVER-SIZED Townhouse in the sought after community of Bahia in Vizcaya is this updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom corner unit bursting with class complete with it's own full size washer & dryer. The open concept kitchen with breakfast bar and dining room, large living & family rooms, downstairs 1/2 bath and extra large outdoor entertaining brick paver patio with room for a BBQ, table and outdoor lounge furniture is perfect for entertaining and that's just the first level. Upstairs awaits a large master suite with his & her walk in closets, private bathroom and an open air balcony. The remaining two bedrooms are the perfect size for the rest of the family with an additional bathroom upstairs and plenty of closet space. A two minute walk takes you to the clubhouse, community pool, park and private lake. Too much to list, must see to appreciate! For fastest response, text Lance Randall 954-214-8263. [ Published 14-Jun-20 / ID 3505666 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12501 Southwest 53rd Court have any available units?
12501 Southwest 53rd Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miramar, FL.
What amenities does 12501 Southwest 53rd Court have?
Some of 12501 Southwest 53rd Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12501 Southwest 53rd Court currently offering any rent specials?
12501 Southwest 53rd Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12501 Southwest 53rd Court pet-friendly?
No, 12501 Southwest 53rd Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miramar.
Does 12501 Southwest 53rd Court offer parking?
No, 12501 Southwest 53rd Court does not offer parking.
Does 12501 Southwest 53rd Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12501 Southwest 53rd Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12501 Southwest 53rd Court have a pool?
Yes, 12501 Southwest 53rd Court has a pool.
Does 12501 Southwest 53rd Court have accessible units?
No, 12501 Southwest 53rd Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12501 Southwest 53rd Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 12501 Southwest 53rd Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12501 Southwest 53rd Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 12501 Southwest 53rd Court does not have units with air conditioning.
