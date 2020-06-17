12501 Southwest 53rd Court

Amenities

Southwest 53rd Court, Miramar, FL 33027 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lance Randall, Keller Williams Elite Properties, (954) 214-8263. Available from: 01/11/2020. No pets allowed. OVER-SIZED Townhouse in the sought after community of Bahia in Vizcaya is this updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom corner unit bursting with class complete with it's own full size washer & dryer. The open concept kitchen with breakfast bar and dining room, large living & family rooms, downstairs 1/2 bath and extra large outdoor entertaining brick paver patio with room for a BBQ, table and outdoor lounge furniture is perfect for entertaining and that's just the first level. Upstairs awaits a large master suite with his & her walk in closets, private bathroom and an open air balcony. The remaining two bedrooms are the perfect size for the rest of the family with an additional bathroom upstairs and plenty of closet space. A two minute walk takes you to the clubhouse, community pool, park and private lake. Too much to list, must see to appreciate! For fastest response, text Lance Randall 954-214-8263. [ Published 14-Jun-20 / ID 3505666 ]