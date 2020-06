Amenities

Minimum Credit score 620 required. End unit. 3 Bedroom 3 full baths with a Den/Office downstairs. 1 car garage. Unit has lovely porcelain floors downstairs and wood laminate upstairs. Very spacious bedrooms with over sized walk in closet in master. Separate tub and shower in master. All bedrooms upstairs. Open kitchen and lots of light throughout. Silver Falls is a much sought after neighborhood with a super location close to highways and turnpike. The Amenities include swimming pool, basketball courts, tennis courts, a club house with social room and kitchen for parties and special events.