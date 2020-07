Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym pool internet access lobby media room package receiving cats allowed elevator garage parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center coffee bar conference room courtyard dog park game room guest parking hot tub internet cafe key fob access nest technology new construction online portal putting green roommate matching yoga

X Miami Is Designed Around Two Principles:



1. Life’s better with company

2. You deserve to love your home



We’re a social community of hustling locals connecting in spaces designed to thrive together. Roommates and neighbors create memories at events that spark purpose and swagger. Technology makes life convenient. There’s privacy where you need it and energized shared space when you want it.



Attainable Rents. Lobby Coffee & Cocktails. Big Ass Gym & Fitness Studio. Smart Technology. The Best Pool Deck. Downtown Views of Biscayne Bay.



Make a move.



Get your own place, available furnished. Or Rent By Bedroom with roommates we find for you.