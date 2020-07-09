361 NE 191st St, Miami, FL 33179 Miami Industrial District
Price and availability
2 Bedrooms
Unit 15-206 · Avail. Aug 5
$1,400
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft
Unit 11-203 · Avail. Sep 11
$1,400
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vista Palms.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
dog park
Tucked away in a cluster of tree-shaded courtyards, Vista Palms overlooks a scenic waterway situated in a quiet neighborhood but central to shopping, restaurants and the beach. Conveniently located near major expressways including Interstate-95, you'll be home early enough to enjoy a swim at the pool, have time for a workout in the state-of the-art fitness center (open late). Come home to a renovated community in the the heart of Miami. We offer 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 675 to 995 sq. ft. Take advantage of our 2BR specials going on till the end of this month. Your upfront application and administrative fees will be credited toward your security deposit. For more details, contact our office and well get back to you as soon as possible.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: 1 months rent
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease. Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Vista Palms have any available units?
Vista Palms has 2 units available starting at $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does Vista Palms have?
Some of Vista Palms's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vista Palms currently offering any rent specials?
Vista Palms is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vista Palms pet-friendly?
Yes, Vista Palms is pet friendly.
Does Vista Palms offer parking?
Yes, Vista Palms offers parking.
Does Vista Palms have units with washers and dryers?
No, Vista Palms does not offer units with in unit laundry.