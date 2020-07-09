Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center dog park

Tucked away in a cluster of tree-shaded courtyards, Vista Palms overlooks a scenic waterway situated in a quiet neighborhood but central to shopping, restaurants and the beach. Conveniently located near major expressways including Interstate-95, you'll be home early enough to enjoy a swim at the pool, have time for a workout in the state-of the-art fitness center (open late). Come home to a renovated community in the the heart of Miami. We offer 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 675 to 995 sq. ft. Take advantage of our 2BR specials going on till the end of this month. Your upfront application and administrative fees will be credited toward your security deposit. For more details, contact our office and well get back to you as soon as possible.