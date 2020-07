Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool bbq/grill package receiving parking

Palm Isle is located at 11399 NW 7th Street, Miami, FL and is managed by CFH Group, LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe., Palm Isle offers Two to Three Bedroom apartments ranging in size from 900 to 1304 sq. ft. Amenities include Disposal, W/D Hookup, Air Conditioner,BBQ/Picnic Area , Pool and more.This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming Pet Friendly, and is located in the 33172 ZIP code.